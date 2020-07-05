Body recovered in Spring River in drowning, sheriff says

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a Jonesboro man who went missing on the Spring River in a drowning this weekend, according to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Hardy firefighters and Sharp County deputies continued their search Sunday morning for Jermie White, 49, of Jonesboro.
Counts said deputies got a call around 2:30 p.m. Saturday about White being missing on the Spring River. White was in a group of people canoeing along the river.
Witnesses told authorities White swam to help someone, but they lost sight of him, Counts said.
Emergency crews then started searching for White until dark Saturday evening and began the search again Sunday morning.
White’s body was found by divers around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, about 75-100 yards from the Riverbend park area, Counts said.
