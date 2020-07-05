Jonesboro mother holds gathering to celebrate son’s recovery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a story that we have been following for the last couple of years.
Jonesboro teenager Quinton Tate was involved in a major bicycle incident in 2018.
He was hospitalized for several months before being able to return home.
In the time since the incident happened, his mother, Diane Tate, says her son has a made a lot of progress.
“He’s improved a whole lot. He came a long way and everything. With you know his brain cells but he came a real long, long way,” she said.
This weekend marked the second straight year she paid out of pocket for a gathering of people in the community to celebrate her son and his recovery.
As for Quinton, himself, he hopes to return to playing sports for JHS and finishing out his high school days like everyone else.
“I mean it ain’t a tough year for me, it’s just, I’m going to keep moving. I ain’t going to look back on my past,” he said.
