Museum partners with Hispanic Center to preserve history

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hispanic Center in Jonesboro and the Delta Cultural Center (DCC) Museum are partnering to preserve Hispanic history.
The museum wanted help in showcasing Latino presence in the Arkansas Delta, according to a press release by the DCC.
The items will be placed on display at the museum in Helena, Arkansas.
Programs coordinator at the Hispanic Center Carolina Elmore works with DCC to encourage people to make donations.
She says many items will be placed on display.
“It can be items that represent the Cinco de Mayo celebration,” she says. “It can be for the Day of the Dead celebration. It could be religion items like candles, prayer books.”
In addition, DCC encourages items such as mementos of cultural identity, clothing, religious items, photos, crafts, furniture, toys and more.
“They want to build a close relationship and partnership with all of us because their goal is to improve its service and representation to Hispanic residents in Northeast Arkansas,” Elmore says.
Donated cultural items can be dropped off to be showcased at the DCC Museum Saturday, August 22 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
“It is very important [to donate],” she says. “It is the acknowledgment of the contributions of the Mexican culture in the Delta region.”
