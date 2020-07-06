Brent Crews named Arkansas State basketball assistant coach

Crews played at Florida Atlantic from 2005-2007, Balado was an Owls assistant coach during that time. Brent led FAU in assists, steals, and assist-to-turnover ratio in the 2005-06 season. He played his first two seasons of college ball at Chipola, Crews led the Indians to consecutive state and NJCAA Region VIII championships. The team combined for a 65-9 record and finished in the top 10 nationally.