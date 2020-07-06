1 dead, 2 injured in a car crash in Missouri

NEW MADRID, MO. (KAIT) - A Texas man and his 2 passengers were involved in a fatal wreck in Missouri.
According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Regino Puenta, 63, from Dallas, Texas was driving his 2002 Cherokee Trailblazer north on Interstate 55 around 33-mile marker E at 11:50 p.m., Saturday, July 4th, 2020.
According to the preliminary report, Puenta ran off the side of the road, lost control, and overturned.
One of his passengers was ejected.
Mayra Costilla, 28, and Carmen Gutierrez, 63, both from Dallas, Texas are in serious condition and have been taken to the St. Francis Medical Center, in Missouri.
