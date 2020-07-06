1 dead and 1 injured in single-vehicle crash

PALESTINE, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash resulted in one man dead and one man injured in St. Francis County, Arkansas.
According to a crash report by Arkansas State Police, Christopher Atkinson, 20, from Palestine, Ark was driving north on St. Francis County Road 255, at 5:22 a.m., on Saturday, July 4th, 2020.
According to the preliminary report, Atkinson left the road and hit a tree.
His passenger, Jordan Lee Busby, 19, of Palestine, Arkansas died in the crash.
Atkinson was taken to Regional One in Memphis, TN.
Weather conditions were clear, and road conditions were dry.
