2020 Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest canceled

2020 Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest canceled
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 6, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 4:05 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest will not be held this year, festival officials say.

Festival Chairman Tim McCall said due to COVID-19 and challenges of a free event, the festival is simply unworkable.

BBQ Fest Will Skip 2020, Be Back Next Year This year’s Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest will not be held this year, Festival...

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Monday, July 6, 2020

“We have spent time on several conference calls and presentations with other festival leaders in the state, and we believe preparing a safe place for participants and volunteer workers could jeopardize public safety,” McCall said.

According to a media release, the event has been an annual event in Jonesboro since 2009.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.