2020 Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest canceled

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest will not be held this year, festival officials say.
Festival Chairman Tim McCall said due to COVID-19 and challenges of a free event, the festival is simply unworkable.
“We have spent time on several conference calls and presentations with other festival leaders in the state, and we believe preparing a safe place for participants and volunteer workers could jeopardize public safety,” McCall said.
According to a media release, the event has been an annual event in Jonesboro since 2009.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.