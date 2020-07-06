Five Red Wolves are Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Five members of the 2019-20 Arkansas State men's golf team were named Monday as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
Arkansas State’s five selections are a school-record and mark the fourth consecutive season with multiple honorees. The 2012-13 season saw three Red Wolves earn the distinction for the previous single-season high. This year’s GCAA All-American Scholars list includes A-State’s Jack Madden, Luka Naglic, Julien Sale, Zan Luka Stirn and Michael Weppernig.
The Red Wolves were tabbed by the GCAA as an All-Academic Team for posting at least a 3.0 team GPA for the 2019-20 academic year. A-State finished with a 3.53 cumulative GPA last year and the program has now earned the recognition all five seasons under head coach Mike Hagen.
To be eligible for the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.
All five Red Wolves on the All-American Scholars List received the distinction for the first time. Each of the five student-athletes will be returning for the 2020-21 season.
