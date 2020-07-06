Man arrested after pointing handgun at victim’s face over fireworks complaint

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - Baxter County deputies arrested a man over the weekend after he reportedly pulled a gun on several people over a fireworks dispute.
According to a press release, deputies went to a home in the 60-block of Swallow Lane in Mountain Home shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
The victim told deputies that around 9 p.m., 73-year-old Ronald Lee O’Brien came over and began filming the children shooting fireworks, complaining that shooting fireworks were illegal.
The victim confronted O’Brien, and O’Brien reportedly pulled out a small handgun and shoved it into the victim’s face.
The victim disarmed O’Brien, while another person unloaded the handgun.
Witnesses told deputies that O’Brien was the aggressor and had gone home by the time deputies arrived.
O’Brien told law enforcement he was upset over fireworks landing on his property and admitted to having a handgun when he went to confront the victims.
However, he reportedly denied pointing the handgun at the victim’s face.
Deputies arrested O’Brien and took him to the Baxter County Detention Center.
O’Brien faces an aggravated assault charge, along with disorderly conduct.
O’Brien posted a $7,500 bond and was released from custody. His next court date is July 16.
