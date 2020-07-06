The Memphis Zoo cancels 37th annual Zoo Rendezvous 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has canceled a major event this year. According to a news release, several key factors played a major role in canceling the Zoo Rendezvous 2020 - including the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many restaurateurs who participate in the event have also been impacted by the pandemic.
The Memphis Zoo said the two-month closure during the start of their busy season, along with fluctuating attendance throughout the year, will have a major impact on the zoo.
Zoo Rendezvous is the largest single-night fundraiser of the year for the Memphis Zoo.
Zoo officials said they thank their longtime local restaurant partners, sponsors, and event attendees for their continued support. They are also encouraging people to support local restaurants and bars at this time.
The Memphis Zoo said they are moving forward by planning Zoo Rendezvous 2021. The date for the event is September 11.
