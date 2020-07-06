Mid-South states added to Chicago’s emergency travel order

Mid-South states added to Chicago’s emergency travel order
(Source: Pexels)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 5, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 9:08 AM

CHICAGO (WMC) - Chicago is ordering travelers from 15 states, including the Mid-South, to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving to the city in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Emergency Travel Order was issued on Thursday, directing anyone entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine from the time of last contact within that state.

Effective Monday, July 6, travelers arriving from certain states must self-quarantine for 14 days. More info: https://bit.ly/ChiCovidTravel

Posted by Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Thursday, July 2, 2020

This includes both Chicago residents returning from travel to a designated state, and travelers arriving in Chicago from a designated state.

The following states have been added to the emergency travel order:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

The order will go into effect on Monday, July 6, at 12:01 a.m.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.