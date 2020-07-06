Patrick Mahomes lands 10-year extension with Chiefs, valued over $400 million

Kansas City, Missouri (KCBD) - According to multiple sources with the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has finalized a contract extensions that will keep him a Chief until 2031.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract. No word has been given yet to the financial total he has been signed for.
In his two seasons as the starting quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes has won a League MVP and a Super Bowl MVP with the Chiefs.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.