People adhering to safety, social distancing guidelines at Wappappello Lake

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - Many people came out to Wappapello Lake for the 4th of July weekend to have fun and engage in leisurely activities.
In doing so, many took advantage and decided to take to the water by boat.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Brent Scroggins says safety is the upmost importance when you're out on the water and it's required to wear a life jacket.
We caught up with Rick Wieser and his family where they came to enjoy some family togetherness. He said life jackets are very important while you're out on the water.
"It's fun but it can be dangerous," Wieser said. "So for all the situations that might come up, you might find yourself in a little bit of peril. A lot of people out on the lake, especially on a holiday weekend like this; so you really have to be alert and have all your safety equipment ready to go."
Wieser also said there are other safety measures you must look out for as well.
"It's like being out on the highway, you have to be defensive about things because you don't really know what kind of shape everybody else is in," Weiser said.
The park ranger said as of Sunday afternoon, they have had zero deaths and zero incidents at the lake and feel people are taking safety seriously.
Another area of concern was the amount of people at the lake and adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Wappapello Lake has six foot social distancing guidelines, as well as, a list for visitors to adhere to in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
We visited one of the beaches at the lakes where the families seemed to keep their distance away from each other while they were swimming and engaging in activities.
"To keep the virus from spreading," Fredrick Milam said. "That's the main thing we try to keep from happening. And to keep our family from getting sick itself. We have young ones so we don't want to get sick ourselves."
Park rangers at the lake say they also have closed all the playgrounds and limited the amount of people who can gather at pavilions to help reduce the change of spreading the coronavirus.
