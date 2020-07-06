Petitions submitted for Arkansas redistricting initiative

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Supporters of an effort to change the way Arkansas redraws its congressional and legislative districts have submitted thousands of signatures to try and get on the November ballot.
Arkansas Voters First said it submitted 98,728 signatures Monday for its proposed constitutional amendment.
The measure needs at least 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters to qualify.
The group is among three initiative campaigns expected to deliver petitions on Monday, the deadline for qualifying. Several groups in other states are trying to get redistricting measures on the ballot this year.
