TRAFFIC ALERT: Several major changes coming to Jonesboro beginning July 7

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Several notable traffic projects and changes are coming for Jonesboro commuters.
According to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police, the changes will start Tuesday, July 7.
First, all northbound traffic on I-555 will switch to the southbound lanes, and traffic will be head-to-head in the southbound lanes separated by a barrier wall currently in place.
The switch will happen “on the stretch of I555 between the MLK/Commerce exit and the Southwest Drive exit,” the post noted.
According to police, the change will last until the end of 2020, and traffic will be switched head-to-head into the northbound lanes until the end of 2021.
While this happens, crews will start work on five different overpasses.
The work will start at 6 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m., with the project expected to take several weeks.
The overpasses affected include:
- Willow Road
- Red Wolf Boulevard
- Caraway Road
- Southwest Drive
- Harrisburg Road
Work will also start on Southwest Drive from Parker Road to Highway 226.
The project is reportedly six miles long, will take 4-5 weeks to complete, and will require temporary lane closures throughout the area.
Temporary lane closures also continue at the intersection of Highland Drive and Caraway Road.
A temporary traffic signal is being installed, and the intersection will be controlled with the temporary traffic signal.
Lastly, work continues on Highway 18 and Nettleton overpass.
Police said there’s still “several months of work” before traffic switches over the new Watt Street overpass bridge “and Highway 18 will be closed down at the railroad tracks.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.