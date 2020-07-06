Veteran makes stop in Jonesboro carrying flag, message of unity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Army veteran spreading a message of unity made a stop in Jonesboro Monday morning.
Region 8 News first told you about Nathaniel Thomas last week.
He started his running tour across Arkansas in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.
He’s carried his flag in his hometown of Pine Bluff, West Memphis, Marion, and several others. Drivers on their morning commute Monday morning in Jonesboro got the chance to see Thomas in action.
“Every vehicle that comes by they will get this great military salute and ole glory will be hanging high for them. So when you hear all the honking and blowing you’ll know well there’s ole glory passing by uplifting the community,” Thomas said.
Thomas says he is doing this for our country and everything we're going through as Americans.
”The good will always outweigh bad. Negativity doesn’t stand a chance against positivity and love will always concur hate,” Thomas told Region 8 News during his run Monday morning. “The United States will lift up and stay strong. We’re a great country. We are the best country there is.”
Thomas plans to continue his runs in other parts of Arkansas like El Dorado, Fort Smith, and Batesville.
He usually runs around 10 miles everywhere he goes.
His message to the United States is to keep fighting the good fight and know that we will get through this together.
