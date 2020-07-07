Arkansas Activities Association preparing to resume sports this fall

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association provided an update Tuesday on the state of high school sports heading into the fall.
“The Arkansas Activities Association is preparing to resume activities and athletics this Fall in accordance with the regular AAA calendar. These preparations are contingent upon compliance with all directives as issued by the Governor’s office and Department of Health. In collaboration with the NFHS, AAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, Coach’s and Official’s Advisory Committees, and other affiliated activity committees, plans are being formulated to comply with all directives and safely return to participation. All states contiguous to Arkansas have indicated they are making similar plans to begin as scheduled this Fall. Plans are also being discussed at all levels in regard to adjustments to the calendar if necessary.”
The spread of COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the 3A, 4A, 5A, & 6A state basketball finals in March. The pandemic was also responsible for wiping out the spring sports calendar in baseball, softball, soccer, plus track and field.
Arkansas high schools started summer workouts on June 1st. They’re in Phase 1 of the ADH Directive for Community and School Sponsored Team Sports. You can find more information here.
