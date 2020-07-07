Brookland Public Schools announces plans to return to campus

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland Public Schools announced Tuesday their intention to re-open schools for the upcoming fall semester.
According to a document obtained by Region 8 News, the school year will start Thursday, Aug. 13, as originally planned.
The date will change if the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) sends any updated guidance.
School officials will have everyone ages ten and older to wear a face covering. Students under ten and those with special needs or health issues are excluded.
Students must also wear their face coverings in the hallway, but can remove them once they're seated in their classroom.
The district will give each student in grades 7-12 one face mask each.
Students will also participate in as normal a school day as possible, with activity classes including P.E., library, and receive guidance and gifted instruction.
Seating arrangements in classrooms and cafeterias will be different. Students will not be able to share supplies or materials.
Elementary students will still have recess, with sanitizing equipment ready for use for all playground equipment.
All faculty and staff will be screened daily, while students will be screened by their parents daily before entering campus or a bus.
Any students who run a fever over the ADH recommendation will be sent home and be fever-free for 48 hours before they can return.
Parents who don’t want to bring their child to school can sign up for the online education program and must commit a minimum of one semester.
Parents and students have until July 17 to commit to the program.
