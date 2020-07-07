Business impacted by Holliday’s financial impact speaks out

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Edge Coffeehouse and Eatery operators spoke out Tuesday on their involvement with former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday’s business endeavors.
Brian and Sarah Nobles operate the Edge, and call the situation they’re facing ‘devastating.’
According to Brian Nobles, Holliday had a lease agreement on the Edge property.
“Kade simply hired us to operate the business. His only involvement was accounting so all the financials were going through him,” he said.
Now, the Nobles find themselves waiting to see how things proceed in court.
“It’s tainted by the history of the owner who put us in this position so it’s a catch-22 but, my wife and I are ready to get back and do what we
do best, run a restaurant,” he added.
Nobles considers himself blessed to be where he is, despite this unforeseen outcome.
“We’ve been devastated through all of this, personally by this. But, as I mentioned, we’re moving in the right direction. All the permits and licenses were under our name,” he said. “Technically, we do own the business.”
He said the community poured out their support to them over the past few days.
One friend, Dalanie Taylor decided to create a fundraiser to help them out.
“Brian and Sarah have created this awesome environment here at The Edge,” Taylor said. “My friends and I love coming here, especially with the kind of people we know and trust. Whenever this whole situation happened to them and they had to close, a whole lot of my friends work here too. It hurt my heart seeing something so terrible happen to really good people.”
‘Noblefest’ will feature live music, a silent auction, and food provided by food trucks.
Taylor said ticket sales and the auction items sold from the event will go to helping the Nobles during their financial struggle.
“They had to close from circumstances out of their control and it’s just a really bad situation so if you can come out and help us make a good thing out of this, that would be the best outcome,” Taylor said.
To donate to Noblefest or to find out more information, click here.
