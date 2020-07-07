Craighead County Judge calls for ‘checks and balances’ while they search for interim clerk

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County leaders are making sure they find a replacement for former county clerk Kade Holliday that will be someone the taxpayers can trust.
On Monday, the Craighead County Quorum Court accepted Kade Holliday’s letter of resignation and by law, voted that the county clerk position Holliday held is now vacant.
During the meeting, the court discussed the process of looking for an interim and decided the county will accept resumes up until noon, July 13.
The interim that is voted in, will finish Holliday’s term that doesn’t end until 2022 after elections.
County Judge Marvin Day said the next person in the position has to be held accountable.
“The quorum court is going to make the ultimate decision. I know for me obviously someone that’s very trustworthy. Experience would be a good thing. After this craziness settles down with what’s going on, obviously we need someone who is going to be a good partner in getting the office in a good place where it needs to be,” Day said.
“We’re going to figure out the appropriate path so that issues just like you said with the previous two clerks on making tax payments does not happen again,” Day said. “There’s got to be a way to pair up someone accepting that check for payment and providing a receipt in a timely manner. We don’t have the answers for that yet, but we are getting them and we are going to find out.”
While the judge said he could be considered a mayor for the county, there are differences in his position compared to a city mayor.
He said the mayor is the top official in the city and that individual controls finance, purchasing, the road department and things of that matter.
However, while he serves as the county judge, positions like the sheriff and the county clerk are completely autonomous.
The only control he has as the county judge is approving expenditures.
Many internal controls are left up to those offices and the county treasurer office.
However, he said there needs to be a check and balance process, policy change, and financial accountability.
As far as who oversees the county’s money, Days said there’s not an easy answer to that question. There are multiple streams of income for the county, but he did break down the allegations against Holliday.
“He [Kade] submitted a bill or what we call a claim to the treasurer office. The treasurer turned around and handed him a check for those particular bills every two weeks. Kade’s job… he was supposed to take that money and pay the bill that he turn in the claim for, but he never did,” Day said.
Judge Day said Holliday set the bank account where the transactions happen to only be accessible by him.
He was the only one who saw the statements and the deficiency notices, adding that “he learned how to take advantage of the system.”
For more information about qualifications and where to take your resume for the position contact the county courthouse at:
Phone: 870-933-4560
Email: hr@craigheadcounty.org
Or website, here.
The next quorum court meeting is Monday, July 13.
