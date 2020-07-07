July 7: Multiple changes could cause traffic troubles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 7. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
Multiple lane closures and pattern changes throughout Jonesboro could cause some traffic troubles this morning. We’ll explain in the 6 o’clock hour.
More problems for former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday. This morning, a non-profit group alleges he stole from them. Meanwhile, the quorum court wants to make sure his replacement is someone taxpayers can trust.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise and the governor announces the state will add more contact tracers, one Region 8 mayor says he will not adopt the governor’s face mask ordinance.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’re looking ahead to another hot and humid summer afternoon with little relief.
Heat indices climb to near 100° as a stationary front near I-40 triggers isolated downpours.
Over the next few days, Region 8 is positioned on the eastern edge of a strong ridge of high pressure.
This northwest flow aloft may steer in a few complexes of thunderstorms as we head into the weekend.
Where it doesn’t rain, “feels like” temperatures may exceed 105.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
