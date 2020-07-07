Mask ordinance proposed for Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Jonesboro council members requested a mask ordinance be forwarded to the public safety committee.
The proposed ordinance announced in Tuesday night’s city council meeting was created by Ann Williams of Ward 3, Position 1, and Mitch Johnson of Ward 4, Position 2.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a model ordinance drafted by him and the Arkansas Municipal League on July 3.
The Public Safety Committee meets again on July 21 at 5 p.m.
On Monday, the City of Jonesboro told Region 8 News it does not plan to adopt the governor’s ordinance at this time.
Region 8 News has a crew at the council meeting and will have an update on Region 8 News at 10.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.