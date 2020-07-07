Nettleton girls basketball holds state championship ring ceremony

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2019-20 Nettleton Lady Raiders basketball officially came to an end Monday night when the team received their state championship rings at a ceremony held in the Raider Gym. Back in March the Lady Raiders beat Mountain Home to reach the state finals. for the first time in school history. They were set to take on Greenwood before COVID-19 had other plans.
Nice things typically come at a price. The Lady Raiders were able to raise over $8,000 through gofundme and a few other donations.
A team that went 27-5, a senior class that went 82-10 and finally got over the hump of winning a championship. At the end of the day, a lot more will be remembered than just a banner going up in the gym.
