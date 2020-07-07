Pandemic may sideline A-State vs Michigan game

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fall face-off between Arkansas State University and the University of Michigan is looking doubtful, according to some sports analysts.
Michael Spath, writing for Sports Illustrated, reported he expects U-M to play fewer than the 12 games on its schedules.
He also predicts the A-State game will either be canceled or replaced by Mid-American Conference opponents.
The two teams were slated to take the field at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Spath quoted a U-M insider as saying “There is a very real concern about our exposure [to COVID-19], taking it home to our families, spreading it through our communities, and impacting our loved ones.”
The staffer added, “No one is excited to travel. No one wants to get on a plane. No one wants to stay in a hotel.”
Other Big Ten schools, Spath said, are thinking about scrapping the year altogether.
The Arkansas State Athletic Department commented on the report: “Arkansas State is going to honor the contract and plans on being there for the game on the 19th of September.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.