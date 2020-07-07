Paragould man killed in south Ark. crash

July 7, 2020

BRADLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County.

Arkansas State Police report the crash happened at 12:48 a.m. on State Highway 160 in Bradley.

Joseph Sessions, 21, was eastbound when his 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck traveled off the highway and struck a bridge railing.

The truck then traveled down an embankment, hitting a tree, before landing in a large body of water.

His body was taken to an El Dorado funeral home.

