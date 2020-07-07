Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 60

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 24-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while he walked along a Missouri highway.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the incident happened at 10:20 p.m. Sunday, July 5, on U.S. Highway 60, 5 miles east of Poplar Bluff.
Alexander S. King of St. James was walking in the roadway when an eastbound 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by a 61-year-old Fruitland woman struck him.
Butler County Coroner Andy Moore pronounced King dead at the scene at 11:15 p.m.
