Police: Internet stalking suspect followed, watched children at pool

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 27-year-old Stone County man is being held on a $50,000 bond, accused of internet stalking of a child.
Investigators with the Mountain View Police Department arrested Kedrick Kewarren James on Friday, July 3, after receiving a call that he was “watching children in a pool and following them around the neighborhood.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, James was watching several juvenile girls swimming in a private pool. He was told to leave the area and not return.
Later that day, James reportedly followed the same girls to the city park where detectives said he “made several inappropriate remarks to the girls.”
A 15-year-old female victim told police she received text messages from a 573-718-**** number asking her “for sex for $25, five cigarettes, and a blunt.”
The girl forwarded the messages to her mother who notified law enforcement.
When officers spoke with neighbors they stated they chased the suspect into a home on Oak Avenue. Investigators went to the home but were unable to make contact with James.
After waiting outside 30 minutes, the suspect’s girlfriend arrived and asked police what was going on. James opened the door after she knocked on the door and announced herself, the arrest warrant stated.
Officers arrested James and took him to the MVPD where he agreed to a Mirandized interview.
According to the court documents, James “confessed to knowing and sending messages to the victim asking for sex.”
He reportedly claimed he was “just trying to keep the conversation going and would never act on it knowing she was a minor.”
On Monday, July 6, a judge found probable cause to arrest James on one count of internet stalking of a child and set his bond at $50,000.
His next court date is set for July 15.
