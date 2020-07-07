Rector Labor Day picnic canceled

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in decades, the city of Rector will not host its annual Labor Day celebration.
The 2020 picnic, according to a Tuesday news release posted on social media, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The cemetery committee met, and with all the state’s restrictions and mandates, as well as our carnival vendors, it was decided in the best interest of all to cancel for this year,” the statement read. “Our focus is on the health of our families, friends, and loved ones who are interred at the cemetery.”
For nearly 100 years, thousands of people have flocked to the Clay County town for its annual Labor Day picnic. It’s often the only chance some friends and relatives get to see each other.
Proceeds from the event go toward the maintenance and upkeep of the Woodland Heights Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a donation can send checks to P.O. Box 204, Rector, AR 72461.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.