Rescue dog becomes rescuer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/NBC News) - A rescue dog is being hailed as a hero after helping save a Franklin, Tennessee family from their burning home.
"She just started barking frantically and turning circles at the front door, which is not a normal behavior for her," says Jeff LeCates.
Roux, a Belgian Malinois, was the first to sense that her neighbors' home was on fire.
"So I went over to the door, looked out the peephole and didn't see anything. I opened the door to let her out and she ran to the far end of the house. When I followed her around to the corner, I noticed the neighbors house was on fire," LeCates says.
His neighbors were asleep and had no idea the house was on fire.
In a way, Roux may have simply been returning a favor.
The neighbor, a dog groomer, helped LeCates adopt her a little more than a year ago.
