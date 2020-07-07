Riverside Online Classroom (ROC) program expanded to K-12 due to COVID-19

CARAWAY & LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - More and more school districts across Arkansas are releasing their reopening plans, but the Riverside School District is using a program originally developed for high school students.
The Riverside Online Classroom, or ROC Program, was set up to where students could take classes in school or online, giving high schoolers a more flexible option to get their high school diploma.
Now, it's being used to help teach students whose family choose to keep them at home due to COVID-19.
The district announced in late June that the ROC program will be offered to all students who choose to participate in K-12 grade.
“We already had bought some of the equipment,” Riverside High School Principal Matt Zeigler said. “We already had teachers trained with the equipment, and so, it was just natural that we go ahead and expand that so that they can have the same flexibility that our older kids were going to have.”
Students enrolled in the program will be taught by their grade level certified teacher at Riverside and will get the same content as students who will be on campus in the fall.
With a piece of technology called a Swivel device, teachers can record the lessons they are teaching their students who are in class and upload it to their Google Classroom so students in the ROC Program can get the same lesson as their peers.
“These devices are on a tripod with an iPad or your phone, and they record the teacher’s lessons,” Zeigler said. “And the teacher can upload that to their classroom in about three clicks of the computer they can have that uploaded.”
The device has a microphone that the teacher wears and as they walk around the room, the device follows the teacher.
Students would have to come to school for testing and screenings, but most of the content and meetings would be online for those students.
Zeigler said if schools were forced to close again, then with the ROC Program, students would still get educated seamlessly.
“If we come to school in person on Tuesday, and if the governor were to shut down schools that evening, we will be ready to go on Wednesday so we should be able to deliver seamless education for our kids.”
Students who are on campus during the school year will learn how to use
the learning management systems in case the schools were to close.
Students in the ROC program will be able to participate in extra-curricular programs at the school.
“They will be able to participate in band, choir, basketball, anything that is permitted for the next school year,” Zeigler said. ‘Any type of activity like that. They’re actually going to be able to participate in field trips if there’s a field trip. They are going to be treated like any other student because they are our students.”
Zeigler said students can opt-in to the program at any time. If they are enrolled in the ROC Program and want to return to school in-person, they are asking they wait to do that at the beginning of a new quarter.
For students who will choose to be on campus beginning in August, there are some new guidelines they must follow.
The district said in their re-entry plan that students in grades 4-12 will be required to wear a face mask while they move around the buildings.
“Anytime a student is mobile, be it coming to school, leaving school, going to one class to the next,” Zeigler said. “However, our classrooms, the desks are going to be spaced out so they can socially distance and they can remove their face masks in the classroom as long as they are seated at their desks.”
When students are going to lunch, they must wear their mask until they sit down to eat their food.
On the district’s re-entry plan, they say they will provide one mask to every student in the district.
At the elementary schools, recess will still take place, but restrictions will be in place, and the equipment will be sanitized after each group. Other classes at the elementary schools like PE, art, music, guidance, and the library will take place.
For a look at the Riverside re-entry plan, click here.
The 2020-2021 school year for the Riverside School District will begin on Aug. 13.
