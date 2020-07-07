School calls special meeting to purchase laptops ahead of school year

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across Region 8 work to prepare for the upcoming school semester, and one Greene County school plans to discuss getting more devices for students to get ready for virtual learning.
Greene County Tech School District will hold a special called board meeting with three items on the agenda.
Those items include:
- A resolution to sign/accept a bid on buses
- A contract resolution to allow staff members and families to do business with the school
- A resolution to purchase 183 laptops for the school year
Superintendent Gene Weeks says the laptop resolution will be the main agenda item for discussion.
“Currently we have a little over 2,200 devices with 3,600 kids, we know that we’re going to have some families to not check out a device, use their home device,” he says. “It will help us meet the needs of those families that don’t have devices.”
He says keeping a relationship between students and teachers will benefit them.
“If we can get devices in our kids’ hands, if we can get some type of connectivity so our kids can interact with our kids, we can be successful,” he says. “We’ve got to figure out a way to get our teachers back in the lives of our kids and let the teachers make the difference they make every day.”
The devices, if passed by vote, will cost $150,000. This will be paid for using the Federal Cares Act money.
So far, 14-15 percent of students committed to the virtual online setting, but this number comes from the 1,700 families who have completed the GCT Covid-19 Planning Survey.
Weeks says its important students and their families fill out the survey to plan for the school year.
If you do not internet access, the school sent students’ families a mailed version. Those can be dropped at the students’ building or the central office.
The special school board meeting will be held Wednesday, July 8, at 5:30 p.m.
