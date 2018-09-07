Steamy Summertime Weather

No big changes coming in the forecast over the next week. We stay hot, humid, and see a few pop-up showers each day. As we head into the weekend, our flow switches to the northwest. This type of pattern can bring complexes of storms that provide heavy rain and a wind threat. Data supports two chances of higher rain chances associated with these complexes. One on Friday and the other coming late Saturday or early Sunday. We’ll keep you updated on any severe threat. Rain chances go away and temperatures get even hotter next week as high pressure moves overhead.