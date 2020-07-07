Teen drowns in Greers Ferry Lake, investigation underway

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A teen is dead after drowning Monday, July 6, at Greers Ferry Lake.
According to a Facebook post by The Heber Springs Fire Department, a 17-year-old male was reported missing around 9:25 Monday night near the Sandy Beach swim area of Greers Ferry Lake.
Heber Springs Fire upgraded the call, activating a Lake Rescue Response, which notified the Heber Springs Fire Dive Team, Cleburne County Search and Rescue, and Arkansas Game and Fish.
After an underwater search, divers recovered the teen’s body.
The incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.