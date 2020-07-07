Woman who recorded deputy facing drug charges

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman who recorded a sheriff’s deputy pulling a gun on her during a domestic dispute finds herself facing multiple drug charges.
According to online court documents, Arkansas State Police arrested Kandy Renee Dowell, 37, on suspicion of the following:
- Delivery of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (meth/cocaine) greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams
- Delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance less than 28 grams
- Delivery of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance less than 200 grams
- Unauthorized use of property
- Unlawful use of a communications device
- Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Officers arrested Dowell Tuesday morning and booked her into the Izard County Detention Facility.
Dowell was at the center of a dispute last month that led to an internal investigation by the Independence County Sheriff’s Office into a deputy’s actions.
Early on the morning of June 22, a deputy went to Dowell’s home in Bethesda regarding a domestic disturbance.
During the encounter, Dowell’s husband ran into the house, locking the deputy out.
Dowell, who was recording the incident, captured the deputy pulling a gun and placing her into custody.
Following an internal investigation, Sheriff Shawn Stephens suspended the deputy without pay and ordered him to undergo additional training.
