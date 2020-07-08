AG: Scam artists posing as COVID-19 contact tracers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scam artists have found a new way to prey on people’s concerns and steal their identities and money.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday that con artists are posing as contact tracers.
The Arkansas Department of Health, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, employs people to track down and identify those who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“One way bad actors are impersonating contact tracers is by sending text messages containing a link and claiming that by clicking on the link, the recipient will be contacted about a positive test,” Rutledge said in a news release. “But, in actuality, the link gives the scam artist direct access to the phone holder’s personal information.”
The ADH, she said, will not ask for Social Security information or demand payment when tracing positive cases of COVID-19.
To avoid falling victim to the contact tracing scam, Rutledge offers the following tips:
- Contact tracing will not cost money. Avoid giving personal bank account information over the phone or buying gift cards to pay scam artists for fake contact tracing attempts;
- Avoid clicking on links in emails and text messages unless you signed up to receive the messages;
- If you receive an unsolicited email or text message from a potential contact tracer, verify its authenticity by contacting the Arkansas Department of Health at ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov or call (800) 803-7847.
