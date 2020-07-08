Arkansas State reveals 2020 cross country schedule

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Looking to build on the momentum from the most successful season in school history for both the men’s and women’s teams, Arkansas State cross country released their 2020 schedule on Tuesday.
Led by A-State track and field head coach Jim Patchell and cross country coach Jesse Duvall, who earned 2019 Sun Belt Conference Women's Coach of the Year in his first season heading up the distance program, the Red Wolves will race in four regular-season meets before opening the postseason at the conference championships on Oct. 31.
A-State opens the season just as it did last season in Memphis at the Rhodes Invitational (Sept. 19) before trekking to the northwest corner of Arkansas for the prestigious Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival in Fayetteville on Oct. 3. The Red Wolves placed ninth on the women’s side while the men placed 11th in last year’s edition of the Chile Pepper, besting two Sun Belt opponents.
Then, some Red Wolves will head to Little Rock for the Little Rock Invite while some will get first glimpse of the 2020 NCAA Championships course as part of the Pre-Nationals Invitational (Oct. 17) in Stillwater, Okla.
After closing out the regular season in Stillwater, the Scarlet and Black look to match or better last season's program-best performance at the Sun Belt Conference Championships, held Oct. 31 in Mobile, Ala. The A-State women captured their first cross country title since 2013 last season in Atlanta, while the men posted a program-best runner-up finish.
Then, the Red Wolves will face off against regional opponents and vie for a coveted spot in the national meet in the NCAA South Central Regional Championships, held Nov. 13 in College Station, Texas. Last season in Fayetteville, both squads finished sixth to give both the men's and women's teams their best regional finishes in school history.
Should A-State advance, the NCAA Championships will be held Nov. 21 in Stillwater, Okla.
2020 Arkansas State Cross Country Schedule
Sept. 19 – Rhodes Invitational | Memphis, Tenn.
Oct. 3 – Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival | Fayetteville, Ark.
Oct. 16 – Little Rock Invite | Little Rock, Ark.
Oct. 17 – Pre-National Invitational | Stillwater, Okla.
Oct. 31 – Sun Belt Conference Championships | Mobile, Ala.
Nov. 13 – NCAA South Central Regional Championships | College Station, Texas
Nov. 21 – NCAA Championships | Stillwater, Okla.
