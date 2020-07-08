Batesville looking at mask issue in dealing with COVID-19, mayor says

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville will be looking at what other cities are doing when it comes to creating a mask ordinance for their town and will do “what fits Batesville best,” Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said Wednesday.
In a Facebook post from the city, Elumbaugh said city officials are taking a multi-layered approach to the issue.
“Putting a mask on seems like a simple request when you look at it from an economic standpoint. People’s freedoms are very important to me as well, and this will ultimately be a total council decision,” Elumbaugh said in the post.
Officials noted that several cities around the state had approved ordinances on the issue.
“Mayor Elumbaugh is looking at what other cities are adopting as policy and working with city leaders to come up with what fits Batesville best. Health and wellness of our citizens is the ultimate goal and Mayor Elumbaugh is highly recommending the wearing of mask when visiting businesses or attending gatherings where social distancing is not possible,” the post noted.
