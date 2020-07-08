Bay Harvest Festival canceled due to COVID-19

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime festival in Craighead County has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a post on the City of Bay Special Events Facebook page, the Bay Harvest Festival will not happen this year.
“It is with much consideration and great dismay that the Bay Special Events Committee has made the decision to cancel Harvest Festival 2020. We understand this will not please everyone. We know there are various opinions about COVID-19 and the circumstances surrounding the situation. We, too, are disappointed, but it’s in the best interest of public safety to cancel,” the post noted.
The announcement Wednesday was the third one in two days involving festivals in Region 8.
The Cave City Watermelon Festival announced Tuesday its plans to cancel, while the Piggott Heritage Car Show announced Wednesday its plans.
