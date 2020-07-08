COVID-19 puts the brakes on annual car show

For the past 21 years, thousands of people have driven to Piggott for its annual car show. But that won't be the case this year. (Source: Piggott Heritage Car Show via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 8, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 10:36 AM

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - For the past 21 years, thousands of people have flocked to the annual Piggott Heritage Car Show.

But that will not be the case this year.

As with many events around Clay County—including the annual picnics in Pollard, Corning, and Rector—this year’s event has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Originally scheduled for the weekend of May 15-17, organizers postponed this year’s event until Aug. 28-30.

On Wednesday, they announced on social media this year’s event had been canceled. Instead, it will be held next year during the weekend of May 21-23.

Proceeds from the car show benefit Make-A-Wish and other local non-profit organizations.

