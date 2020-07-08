COVID-19 puts the brakes on annual car show

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - For the past 21 years, thousands of people have flocked to the annual Piggott Heritage Car Show.
But that will not be the case this year.
Originally scheduled for the weekend of May 15-17, organizers postponed this year’s event until Aug. 28-30.
On Wednesday, they announced on social media this year’s event had been canceled. Instead, it will be held next year during the weekend of May 21-23.
Proceeds from the car show benefit Make-A-Wish and other local non-profit organizations.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.