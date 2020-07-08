Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event held in Butler Co., Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will be held in Butler County for all Missouri residents.
The free virus testing will be held at Three Rivers College-Libla Family Sports Complex from Tuesday, July 7 through Thursday, July 9. It will be open on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Thursday from from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to the Butler County Health Department, those wanting a COVID-19 test do not have to be experiencing virus symptoms and no doctor’s order is required.
Operations Director Amanda Fitzwater said this can help stop the spread.
“Getting everyone in our community and the surrounding counties tested, that way we can see how many are actually positive, get them in isolation, that way we can stop the virus from spreading,” she said.
To register for a 15-minute appointment, click here or contact the state hotline at 877-435-8411.
Missouri National Guard members will administer the nasal swab tests and ask patients questions, such as possible symptoms they might have.
The tests will be sent off to a lab for processing.
Patients will learn the results of their COVID-19 test from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services within seven days.
Fitzwater said cases are on the rise in southeast Missouri, and there will continue to be an increase.
“When you have over 200 people test in one location, you are going to see a spike in cases; and that’s because the testing is ready and available,” she said.
As of Tuesday, July 7, 111 Butler County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including one death and 68 recoveries.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.