A family tradition: 1960s Pontiac GTO passed down from grandmother to grandson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Fewer cars say 1960s muscle like a Pontiac GTO.
And a Jackson man has a great family story about a GTO that has traveled from Texas to Alaska to Missouri.
It’s a piece of family history that started when his grandmother bought it in 1967.
“My dad would always sneak it out with me and burn rubber,” said Todd Smith. “And that kind of changed my whole viewpoint on what the car was.”
Todd was four years old when his grandmother, Miss Izzy, bought a new GTO. He said his grandmother didn’t know it would one day be a classic. To her, it was just a Pontiac.
“It was just a Pontiac to her,” Smith said. “She liked the fact that it was a two-door coupe and it was a little sportier and I think she had fun with it.”
As a kid, Smith would visit his grandparents in Texas and would get to drive the GTO. As he got older, discussions started to occur about whether Miss Izzy should let her only grandson have the GTO. It happened when Smith was 16. A great first car and a car that he said will always be special to him.
“My grandma died on my birthday in 2004 at 94,” Smith said. “So every year she comes to me on my birthday and she’s on my mind and that just seals the deal forever for me.”
About four years ago the GTO got new paint, a new vinyl top and new front seat covers. Everything else is basically original, including the Pontiac 400V8 engine.
There are pearls hanging from the rearview mirror that Smith’s wife, then girlfriend, hung there after the junior prom in 1981. Smith said the car is a great way to remember fondly the past.
“It’s a cheap date night for Robin and I,” Smith said. “I can put $10 worth of gas on a nice night and relive some of the memories we had. That car has been with me my whole life.”
