Jonesboro hospitals ready in case of surge of COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Arkansas with over 700 cases Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the state saw a record number of people hospitalized.
A recent report released by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences showed by the end of October, is things continue on its current tract, there will be 150,000 active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.
It also projected that hospitalizations being at nearly 2,800 and over 800 cases with people in intensive care.
So, are hospitals ready for a surge if it were to happen? Some believe the state is ready.
“I believe we are,” Executive Vice President of the Arkansas Hospital Association Jodiane Tritt said, but there are some conditions.
“So as long as we continue to be able to get testing supplies in our state. As long as we’re able to get PPE in our state. As long as we’re able to keep our healthcare workers safe so we don’t run a shortage on staff,” Tritt said.
She said the hospitals in the Northeast region have worked hard to prepare, in case there is a surge.
“They’ve talked about testing, they’ve talked about treatment, how they would triage patients, how they would share patients, how they would make sure that the patients who needed the most intensive care can be seen in Jonesboro,” Tritt said.
Angie Smith, Vice President of Nursing Services at St. Bernards Medical Center, said while they have not seen a surge they are prepared if there is one. One way is increasing their ICU capacity.
“So our current ICU capacity is 46 beds and then we’d made accommodations to expand that to an additional 46 beds,” Smith said.
It is in the first tier of St. Bernards’ three-tier approach when it come to the surge capacity.
“So, that number is fluid, it changes based on the patient population and the needs daily, and in our equipment but we’re prepared to take it upwards to, you know, in the hundreds,” Smith said.
At NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, CEO Sam Lynd said they have 36 ICU beds but can expand if they need to.
“We feel confident that we’ve got staff to go beyond that 36 number so even if we’ve got to go outside the regular confines of the ICU we think we can,” Lynd said.
NEA Baptist can also get help from the other hospitals in the Baptist Group.
“We have a lot of different markets that experience different things at different times, which allows us to shift resources,” Lynd said.
But Tritt said Northeast Arkansas has the resources from the nursing program at Arkansas State University to the medical school at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State that will help if we do see a surge.
“And if you needed to scale up and increase your staffing and increase your bed capacity and those kinds of things, Northeast Arkansas has got a real winning combination,” Tritt said.
All three individuals also agreed that people in the community have an opportunity to make sure we don’t see a surge, by wearing masks, remaining socially distant, and making sure we don’t spread the virus to our neighbors.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.