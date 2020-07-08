July 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, July 8. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Hot and humid summer weather continues across Region 8 over the next few days with little chance of rainfall.
An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible today and tomorrow as a stationary front remains just to our south.
High humidity makes a daily temperature in the low 90s feel a few degrees hotter.
Scattered thunderstorms may move through the area on Friday as our steering winds aloft switch to the northwest.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The owners of a local eatery are on “edge” following the arrest of former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday.
A day after Mayor Perrin said he would not enforce masks in Jonesboro, some members of the city council say something must be done to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The closing of a Region 8 clinic has left some patients wondering where will they go for care.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.