Man accused of assaulting 12 year-old Cape Girardeau boy turns himself in

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The man accused of assaulting a 12-year-old boy, Ethan Hagler in Cape Girardeau, CJ Moore, has turned himself in to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
He has been charged for allegedly hitting Ethan while Ethan was dancing with his dance instructor in downtown Cape Girardeau over the weekend.
Stephanie Hagler, Ethan’s mother said, “I feel relieved and ready to start the next process toward justice.”
The attack was caught on Facebook live.
Cape Girardeau Police Officers were able to identify the suspect after viewing video footage of the incident.
The boy suffered a concussion.
“The Cape Girardeau Police Department hopes that this arrest offers a sense of peace and security to the young victim and his family. Our department would also like to thank the large volume of information we received from the public on Cedric Moore. Your concern for decency and your tips on his whereabouts left this violent suspect with nowhere else to hide and helped to lead to his peaceful surrender.” –Sergeant Joey Hann
Moore is being charged with felony assault in the 2nd degree and felony child endangerment in the 1st degree due to the age of the victim and the violence of the act.
His bond has been set at $50,000.00 cash only.
It has not been filed as a hate crime due to hate crime statute is assault in the 3rd degree, a lower degree of assault than what has been filed.
