School purchases disinfectant fogging machines to clean classrooms

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - As we near the beginning of the 2020 school year, one school in Clay County decided to purchase disinfecting foggers for their classrooms.
Rector School District decided to use its federal CARES Act money to purchase eight machines. These include five fogging machines and three handheld machines.
The fogging machines cost anywhere from $9,000-$15,000. The handhelds cost $750 each.
The school will maintain the machinery, as well as purchase chemicals to be sprayed.
“We wanted the safest environment for our kids, but we also wanted good machinery and good equipment for our employees to use that’s reliable,” high school principal Nate Henderson says.
The foggers will be used at the end of every school day throughout all campuses.
It takes 40 seconds to fog an entire classroom, but the rooms will need roughly 45 minutes for the chemical to clear the air.
Henderson says if a classroom needs to be fogged throughout the school day, they can accommodate to those needs.
He says the chemical used is nontoxic and compares it to a home disinfectant.
The handheld foggers will be used throughout the day on high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, door facings, and bathrooms.
“We’re going to make sure we’re conscientious about having plenty of hand sanitizer,” he says. “We’re going to have hand sanitizing stations in the classrooms, in the hallways, in the cafeterias, everywhere there’s a contact area.”
Henderson says two fogger machines can disinfect the gymnasium.
He added the buses will be disinfected throughout the day by a manual wand machine. This cost roughly $3,000.
Rector School District does not have its August procedures for students public yet. Henderson says those will be made public soon.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.