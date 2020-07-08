Several more NBA players opt out of ‘bubble’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s just about go-time for the Memphis Grizzlies as they prepare to leave for the NBA ‘bubble’ in Orlando, Florida. But, more players on other teams are choosing not to go.
Two Time All-Star Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards is opting out of the ‘bubble.' Beal claims a sore right shoulder rotator cuff, which bothered him most of the season, as the reason.
After going through individual workouts, the team said he’s just not ready to play. Beal was averaging career bests 30.5 points, and 6.1 assists before the shutdown.
Also opting out is Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, his reason was much more ominous He had a second positive test for the coronavirus yesterday and is showing symptoms.
Dinwiddie was averaging more than 20 points a game.
