Stoddard Co. couple tests positive for virus; changes views

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A Stoddard County couple who didn’t believe they could catch the coronavirus, has now tested positive. They now say to take the virus seriously.
“People please, I’m begging you. If you care about your family and other people out there. If you come across this, quarantine yourself and get tested immediately,” says Stoddard County resident, Evelyene Wheatley.
At first, she was not a believer in COVID-19, Until she and her husband, Clifford, tested positive.
“I’ve just put it all in God’s hands. I’m positive, but they explained to me, because I’m positive and don’t have any symptoms, because I have a rare blood disease, a negative. And now I’m considered a carrier.”
They don’t know how or where they got infected.
“Oh, I say roughly around 7 or 7:30, he started feeling bad, but we had took a motorcycle ride, on that Father’s Day. Never, ever, did it cross my mind about this whole COVID-19 virus thing.”
After taking him to the hospital for treatment doctors first diagnosed him with pneumonia, later, the coronavirus.
“As of today, because they turned the ventilator and the tube, he’s done awesome.”
And she has this advice for others who may not be taking the virus seriously.
“When it comes to something like this, because you can sit there and tell yourself all day long, no this is just a joke. It’s not. It’s not, it’s real. And your going to realize that if you don’t take precaution, and follow the rules and do as your told, your going to end up in my shoes, just sitting here. Wondering and worrying about your loved one because you cant be up there with them.”
Wheatley said she is currently at home on quarantine until she tests negative for the virus, while her husband Clifford is set to be released from the hospital, early next week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.