Affidavit: Rape suspect admitted ‘violating’ 5-year-old

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bradford man after they say he admitted to “violating” a 5-year-old girl.
Matthew Ryan Gilmore, 21, is charged with one count of rape, a Class Y felony.
According to court documents, detectives began investigating Gilmore following a June 2 phone call.
The victim’s family said the alleged rape happened as they were getting ready for an outing.
The victim told investigators Gilmore put his finger in her private part and “it hurt,” Lt. Travis Engler stated in the affidavit.
Engler sent the family to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock then reported the incident to the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Division.
On June 3, Engler interviewed Gilmore at the sheriff’s department.
Gilmore, according to the court documents, waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with the detective.
During the interview, Gilmore said he had been staying at a residence in Jackson County for about a month or two.
On the day of the alleged rape, Gilmore said they were getting ready to go swimming when he “started tickling and wrestling around” with the 5-year-old.
As he was tickling the child, Gilmore said he “moved his right hand under her shorts.” The affidavit then described in graphic detail what he is accused of doing to the child.
According to Engler’s report, Gilmore admitted to “violating her.” He added the child told him “that hurt” as she jumped off his lap.
“Gilmore said he immediately apologized to her, stating it was a big mistake and he will not do that ever again,” Engler stated.
The child later reported the incident to her mother.
After reviewing the affidavit, a judge found probable cause July 2 to charge Gilmore with rape and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.