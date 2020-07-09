AMBER Alert issued in McDonald County, Mo.

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for two children.
The children were identified as 8-year-old Genesis Padron and four-year-old Samuel Padron.
They are believed to be with 35-year-old Hilda Melendez. She is described as 130 pounds, 5-feet, 3-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
They were last seen around 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, July 9 in Southwest City, Mo. It’s believed they are in a red 2009 Ford Flex with Missouri license plates RA1J1L.
According to the highway patrol, the suspect is a non-custodial parent that assaulted the woman who was watching the children and took them from the home.
They said the vehicle could also be occupied by the suspect’s mother.
They are possibly enroute to the country of Mexico.
Troopers say recent statements made indicate the children are in danger.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.