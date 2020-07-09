Arkansas State abroad student, immigration attorney respond to ICE ruling

Since Arkansas State University is planning to hold on-campus classes for Fall 2020, we do not see this impacting our international students at this time. When we received the new guidelines, we reached out to all our international students to answer questions and to reassure them. Obviously we will monitor the situation, but if there was a change, we know that with the ability to provide hybrid courses that satisfy the current regulation, we don’t believe this will negatively impact our students from other countries. Our office has been in contact with faculty and other support staff to confirm our ability to have hybrid back-up plans.

Dr. Thilla Sivakumaran, Vice Chancellor for Global Engagement and Outreach